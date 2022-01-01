SVGator background svg

The Easiest Way to Animate SVG

Discover the ultimate SVG animation platform - animate illustrations, logos, icons, and more. No coding skills required.SVGator underline svg

SVGator free svg
GET STARTED
SVGator astronaut animation
polly247gradpaddlgoto

Focus on codinganimating

Intuitive interface
Packed with all the tools you need, SVGator is the ultimate SVG animation generator: a thoughtfully designed, intuitive interface, right at your fingertips.

Quick workflow
Take your SVG to a whole new level without writing a single line of code. Focus on creating the animation; SVGator takes care of the rest.

SVGator editorSVGator mask animationSVGator file animation

Discover SVGator’s export options

Export your animations for web,
mobile & more

Web SVG animation.svg
React Native animation.js
Flutter animation.dart
Video animationsvideo
GIF animationGIF

zipDownload demo files.

Make interactive SVG animations

Control how it starts
Set the animation to start on click, on scroll, and more, to flash out a full user experience with interactive SVG animations, using a worry-free animation tool that is always one click away.

Choose how it ends
Control what happens on the second click or on mouse out to make your animation more engaging.

SVGator file explorer
SVGator icon AI animationSVGator icon shield animationSVGator icon emptySVGator icon lock animationSVGator icon scan animationSVGator icon empty

SVGator’s Player
API support

Gain full programmatic control over your animations with our Player API

See demo
Player API

Try out all animators

Endless possibilities
Animate icons, logos, backgrounds, and other illustrations. Power up your SVG with various path, morph, filter, or color animations.

Clipping masks
Make your animation visible only inside clearly-defined shapes with the help of clipping masks. Use the most advanced features for SVG animation.

SVGator animators
SVGator pentagon animation

Create line animation easily

Animate stroke properties
Spice up your animated SVG with the Stroke Offset and Stroke Dash animators. You can use these powerful features for handwriting, self-drawing,
or self-erasing effects.

SVGator stroke offset animationSVGator fill and stroke settings
SVGator wave animation

Be a pro right away

Tutorials at your fingertips
Get started easily with step-by-step tutorials, or read the instructions in our help center.

Always just a click away
There is no need to download a software or plugin on your device. You can start animating SVG online from anywhere, at any time.

SVGator tutorials presentation

Export a single animated SVG file

Simple and efficient
While you are focusing on creative work, SVGator’s got you covered with generating and wrapping all of your code into a single animated SVG file that you can export at the end.

CSS or JavaScript
You are free to choose CSS or JavaScript as the animation type!

SVGator waves setting

Animate SVG like never before

Full timing control
Get full control over your animation with easing functions: use presets or customize the easing graph.

Seamless workflow
Fine-tune the timing, path, and speed of your SVG animations. Add, delete, drag, or duplicate keyframes within minutes.

SVGator easing setting
SVGator timeline animation

Get started with SVGator today

Getting started on your next SVG animation project is effortless, whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned pro.

Sign up